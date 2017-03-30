go

West Berkshire protesters march in London

Group joined tens of thousands of fellow campaigners to show support for EU

Chris Ord

Chris Ord

A GROUP of pro-EU campaigners from Newbury joined tens of thousands of fellow protesters on the streets of London on Saturday for the Unite for Europe march.

More than 30 members from West Berkshire Stronger Together attended the mass event to show their discontent over the Government’s handling of the referendum result.

The march was timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which led to the creation of what is now the European Union.

Sarah Lowes, of West Berkshire Stronger Together, said: “We attended to celebrate this partnership of European nations and all the ways it has benefitted Britain, especially the foundation for peace and prosperity that it provided following the Second World War.

“The march also gave us the opportunity to pay our respects to the victims of the terror attack in Westminster on March 22.

“Many brought flowers, either to leave in Westminster or to give to the police officers on the route, to show our gratitude for all they do for us.”

Police estimate that up to 100,000 people attended the event to show their solidarity with Europe and air their concerns about the effect that a ‘hard’ Brexit will have locally and nationally.

The march came just days before Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 yesterday (Wednesday), thus beginning the process of Britain leaving the EU.

  • RetiredGranma

    30/03/2017 - 07:07

    Proud of West Berkshire as they voted to remain.

