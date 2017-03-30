Burger bonanza in Newbury next month

IF you like burgers you’re in luck as two new restaurants are to open in Newbury in April.

Restaurant chain Gourmet Burger Kitchen has announced that it will be opening on Monday, April 10, in the former Hoggit and Hoof restaurant in Market Place.

And just around the corner, the 7Bone Burger Co has announced it will open in the former Oldbury’s Deli in Bridge Street, on Monday, April 24.

The chain serves up gourmet dishes including the ‘Prince Charles is Overrated’, ‘Ronald’s Revenge’, a ‘Dirty Linda’ and a ‘Juicy Boris’.