Driver threatened with weapon in Theale

Police release CCTV of man who may have vital information

POLICE are looking for this man who they think may hold vital information about an incident in Theale. 

An altercation occurred between two motorists in the car park of the Co-Op in High Street at about 2.40pm on Wednesday, March 22.

The driver of a white vehicle, which police believe to be an Audi Q7, threatened the driver of a small dark car with what appeared to be an extendable baton, before driving off.

No-one was injured during the incident.

Investigating officer, PC Nicholas Milnes said: “We are releasing a CCTV image of a man as we believe he might have vital information about the incident.

“If you are the man in the CCTV or you think you recognise the man please contact police immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference 903 (22/3).

“Alternatively, if you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”

