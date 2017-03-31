go

Walk and Talk for mental health in Newbury

Brighter Berkshire raises profile with 'walk and talk' sessions in town centre

Walk and Talk for mental health in Newbury

A ‘WALK and talk for mental health’ through Newbury town centre helped raise the profile of Brighter Berkshire on Saturday.

Volunteers  engaged with as many shoppers as possible to talk more about mental health through the Brighter Berkshire 2017 Year of Mental Health initiative.

Shoppers and shopworkers were asked if they knew of the initiative and encouraged to make a pledge via the website.

Brighter Berkshire spokeswoman Alison Foster said: “Some of the commitments included promising to wear the Brighter Berkshire T-shirts for a few days over the year or having a fundraising coffee morning where people can talk about mental health.”

Parkway shopping centre backed the walk and talk and Waitrose in Newbury made refreshments for participants.

Brighter Berkshire is a community-led initiative, launched in January, working towards making a strong, positive and lasting impact on the opportunities and support for the people of Berkshire who may have a range of mental health needs.

This includes new mothers suffering from post-natal depression, children needing increasing support around resilience and emotional development in schools, men over the age of 25, where suicide is the biggest cause of death, and those in later life suffering from mental health issues linked to loneliness, bereavement and dementia. 

The organisation states it “builds on the desire by many to do something proactive and which would allow absolutely anyone to get involved”.

Newbury MP Richard Benyon has praised Brighter Berkshire in the House of Commons, winning a ringing endorsement of the initiative from Prime Minister Theresa May.

For more information visit www.brighterberkshire.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

A339 link road finally complete

A339 link road opens

Man rescued from Newbury building

Man rescued from Newbury building

News

Man who moved ambulance in Newbury appears in court
News

Man who moved ambulance in Newbury appears in court

Defendant removed vehicle's handbrake while a woman was being treated inside

 
Vintage fair brings vibe from decades past to Newbury
News

Vintage fair brings vibe from decades past to Newbury

Clothes, jewellery and crafts to browse over two days

 
Hampshire

Plans unveiled for Tadley Treacle Fair 2017

 
News

Walk and Talk for mental health in Newbury

 
News

Coffee morning for best friend taking place tomorrow

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33