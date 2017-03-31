go

Coffee morning for best friend taking place tomorrow

Newbury woman holding event for Cancer Research

A NEWBURY woman is holding a coffee morning for her best friend who has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.  

Beth Walker is hosting the event to fundraise for Cancer Research for her friend Laura Freemantle, 34.

Miss Walker said the family had approached several doctors in countries around the world to help, but they were unable to because of the location of the tumour.  

She hopes the coffee morning will raise awareness and much-needed funds for research into cancer. 

People are asked to bring cake. Free tea and coffee will be provided. 

The event will be held at the Bowler’s Arms in Wash Common from 11am on Saturday, April 1.

To make a donation visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/fighting-for-my-best-friend-laura       

