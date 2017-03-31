go

Can Thatcham beat Newbury in test of strength?

Charity event raising awareness of physical and mental health

THATCHAM residents are being asked to test their strength against Newbury for a charity event this weekend. 

Fitness and lifestyle coach Sara Southey, of The Southey Way, will be raising money for the mental health charity Mind and bringing her #LiftYourMind campaign to Berkshire.  

The Southey Way is setting the people of Thatcham and Newbury a challenge, by lifting everyday items from tins of beans to heavy shopping bags, to see which town is physically stronger.

The final tally of each day will be added up and a winner declared.

Mind is supporting the challenge and there will be the opportunity to find out more about the benefits of physical exercise and how it can have a positive benefit on wellbeing and mental health. 

The event will be held in Thatcham Broadway on Saturday, with the Newbury event taking place on Saturday, April 22. 

Mind says that physical activity is linked to mental wellbeing, especially if a mental heath problem is affected by poor diet or weight problems. 

Southey Way client Tracey Miller, from Newbury, said: “If you want that great feeling of physical and mental strength and the confidence it brings, but struggling to do so on your own, The Southey Way is the place for you.” 

To find out more visit www.thesoutheyway.com or follow #LiftYourMind on Facebook and Twitter.

