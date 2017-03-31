Hermitage estate next to Army barracks evacuated

AN ESTATE next to an Army barracks in Hermitage was evacuated yesterday (Thursday) evening, due to a liquid petroleum gas leak which created a potentially explosive and visible gas cloud.

Three fire engines, including two from Newbury and a third from Reading were called at 4.30pm, to Faircross - a road near Denison Barracks.

On arrival firefighters discovered a 1500 litre, bulk cylinder lorry was leaking liquid petroleum gas from a hose situated beneath the vehicle.

The leak had created a visible cloud of highly explosive gas.

No-one was hurt.

Firefighters evacuated about 50 people from living quarters next to the barracks, aided by police.

A 250m cordon was thrown around the area and roads around the area were closed.

All power serving the estate was turned off during the incident.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and gas engineers made the vehicle and area safe.

Firefighters used gas monitoring equipment to measure the air quality during the incident before giving the all clear.

Those evacuated from the estate were not allowed back to their homes until 8pm, after the gas cloud had safely dissipated in the wind.

Firefighters left at around 8pm.

The commercial lorry had been making a delivery to the estate.

A large police presence was also at the scene.