Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

41685 E6971MISS S CLOVER, BRACKNELL

£250

0683748 G0747£250 THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

£25

0545965 MRS M WORTHINGTON-HALE, OXFORD

0305968 E4169£25 MR RIAZ KHAN, HIGH WYCOMBE

0178835 C6142£25 MR T WRIGHT, READING

0511557 D7072£25 MRS L SYDENHAM, WINDSOR

0149472 B6455£25 MR H DAVIES, BROADWAY

0748812 A2729£25 MRS J BALLANTYNE, MORETON-IN-MARSH

0891036 B1035£25 MRS A O‘CONNOR, READING

0037433 D4778£25 MRS I JOHNSTONE, READING

0878625 G8624£25 MRS MV THOMAS, AYLESBURY

0043990 D9337£25 THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk