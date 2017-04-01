Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

A339 link road finally complete
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
£1,000
41685 E6971MISS S CLOVER, BRACKNELL
£250
0683748 G0747£250 THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
£25
0545965 MRS M WORTHINGTON-HALE, OXFORD
0305968 E4169£25 MR RIAZ KHAN, HIGH WYCOMBE
0178835 C6142£25 MR T WRIGHT, READING
0511557 D7072£25 MRS L SYDENHAM, WINDSOR
0149472 B6455£25 MR H DAVIES, BROADWAY
0748812 A2729£25 MRS J BALLANTYNE, MORETON-IN-MARSH
0891036 B1035£25 MRS A O‘CONNOR, READING
0037433 D4778£25 MRS I JOHNSTONE, READING
0878625 G8624£25 MRS MV THOMAS, AYLESBURY
0043990 D9337£25 THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
