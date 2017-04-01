go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

41685 E6971MISS S CLOVER, BRACKNELL

£250

0683748 G0747£250 THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

£25

0545965 MRS M WORTHINGTON-HALE, OXFORD

0305968 E4169£25 MR RIAZ KHAN, HIGH WYCOMBE

0178835 C6142£25 MR T WRIGHT, READING

0511557 D7072£25 MRS L SYDENHAM, WINDSOR

0149472 B6455£25 MR H DAVIES, BROADWAY

0748812 A2729£25 MRS J BALLANTYNE, MORETON-IN-MARSH

0891036 B1035£25 MRS A O‘CONNOR, READING

0037433 D4778£25 MRS I JOHNSTONE, READING

0878625 G8624£25 MRS MV THOMAS, AYLESBURY

0043990 D9337£25 THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed this evening until Monday morning

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed this evening and until Monday morning

Man who moved ambulance in Newbury appears in court

Man who moved ambulance in Newbury appears in court

Burger bonanza in Newbury next month

Burger bonanza in Newbury next month

Home

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results
Home

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

 
What's On
Home

What's On

Packed line-up including sport, music and poetry

 
News

Brian hits the right note in Mary Hare fundraiser

 
All Districts

Rate relief advice for Hungerford small businesses

 
News

Police attend Newbury fear for welfare incident

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33