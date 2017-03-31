M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed this evening until Monday morning

THE M4 between Chieveley and Theale will be fully closed from tonight (Friday - March 31), until early Monday morning (April 3), due to bridge refurbishment work.

The M4 east and westbound carriageways, between junctions 13 (Chieveley) and 12 (Theale), will close from 9pm this evening.

This stretch of carriageway, east and westbound, will not re-open until 6am on Monday April 3, according to Highways England. A diversion will be in place via the A4.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, or allow plenty of journey time while using alternative routes including the M40, M25, A34, A33 and A404.

The M4 between junctions 11/Reading and 10/Wokingham sees a further closure westbound overnight tonight, between 10pm and 6am, due to bridge works. A diversion will be in place via the A4.

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will also be in place, east and westbound between the M4 junctions 13/Chieveley and 12/Theale until August, due to bridge refurbishment.

Also on the M4 between junction 13/Chieveley, to junction 14/Hungerford, lane closures will be in place eastbound between 9pm and 6am, until Friday March 31, due to drainage work near Welford.

Sulhamstead Hill is currently closed between Kingston Lane and Harts Lane while Thames Water repair a water leak.

The road is expected to re-open next Thursday (April 6). There is a diversion in place via Kingston Lane, Whites Hill, Shortheath Lane, Island Farm Road and Sulhamstead Road.

Elsewhere in the district there is currently an emergency closure of School Hill, Midgham in place.

School Hill will be closed from 9.30am until 5pm between the junctions with Windmill Lane and Birds Lane, until April 4.

This is to allow for urgent repairs to a leaking water main.

The A4 at Theale will be closed from 4am until 9am on Sunday, April 9, while emergency repairs are carried out on the drainage gullies.

The work will be taking place on the westbound (towards Newbury) carriage way immediately on the exit from the A4/A340 roundabout at Theale.

The eastbound carriageway will not be affected and the diversion will be via the M4 or the A340 Common Hill, Union Road to Bucklebury and Harts Hill Road for smaller vehicles.

Scheduled buses will be allowed through from 7.30am.