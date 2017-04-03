Tea and talks at Parkinson's party

THE Newbury and District Parkinson’s support group is organising a tea party on April 13 to mark its 25th anniversary and to coincide with Parkinson’s Awareness Week.

There will be talks by Professor Stephanie Crag from Oxford University, a renowned speaker on Parkinson’s, and Paul Mayhew Archer, a writer for The Vicar of Dibley, who has a humorous take on how he manages Parkinson’s.

The Parkinson’s Tea Party starts at 2.30pm at Park House School, Andover Road, Newbury.

The chairman of the group, David Russell, said: “Anyone who lives with Parkinson’s disease is welcome to attend.

“Come and have a laugh and take the opportunity to talk to fellow Parkies who live with it every day.”

The group, which covers all of West Berkshire, holds monthly social meetings and provides subsidised access to medical therapy for members.

People with Parkinson’s have a choice of a day or evening meeting, so those who work don’t miss out.

The group says there are many people living in Newbury and surrounding areas who are not getting the support or interaction that members enjoy.

“Some people don’t like attending groups and that is absolutely fine,” said Mr Russell.

“But we want to make sure that all those with Parkinson’s in West Berkshire, and their partners, carers and families know we exist and that we learn from each other and have fun.”

n If you are considering attending, email newburyparkinsons@gmail.com or call 0777 8809261.