Marathon effort for Thatcham's wheelchair basketball club

THATCHAM’S wheelchair basketball club is set to receive a fundraising boost.

Michelle Bailey has pledged to put her fitness to the test and help support the Thames Valley Kings, Berkshire’s oldest competitive wheelchair basketball club, by signing up to take part in the Paris Marathon.

Mrs Bailey, a supporter of the club, has been training hard alongside her sister Estelle, who will be joining her on April 9.

The Paris Marathon covers a distance of 26.2 miles and takes in some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Mrs Bailey hopes to raise £500 to help the Kings continue to provide competitive wheelchair basketball at four age group levels, from juniors through to adults.

She said: “Small charities’ funding is often overlooked and I’m hugely impressed by the time the volunteers put in to the club alongside their full-time jobs and also by what they do and what they have achieved with such little support.

“I hope that by running for them I can help raise their profile and some much-needed funds, so a very big thank you to anyone who shares this page or chooses to contribute.”

To make a donation, visit https://localgiving.org/fundraising/michellebailey-parismarathon2017/

The marathon effort follows a Zorb football match held last weekend in support of the club, when donations to play and watch the action raised a total of £210.

Teams of four played while encased in an inflated Zorb, with a team from St Bartholomew’s School in Newbury eventually taking the winners’ medals.

Participants were also able to speak to Vickie Simmonds, point guard of the Kings’ Division Three adult team, about the positive impact participating in the sport has had on her life.

The fundraiser, organised by Joe Seward – a volunteer with the Kings – is the first of a number of events.

The fundraising is supported by Greenham Common Trust and any money raised will be match-funded.

The event was also supported by Berkshire Youth and Northcroft Leisure Centre who allowed use of the sports hall.

If you would like to donate, visit the good exchange webpage https://tinyurl.com/lswplfy

Pick up a copy of this month's Out&About magazine, free with the Newbury Weekly News, to find out more about the club.