West Berkshire volunteer groups nominated for national award

FOUR West Berkshire volunteer groups have been recognised for their outstanding work in the community at a reception on Friday.

The Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, James Puxley, welcomed representatives of Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club, The Calcot Community Group, Time to Talk and the West Berkshire Therapy Centre to mark their nominations for The Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service.

The reception also provided a chance for Mr Puxley to present Pauline Wiltshire, from Newbury, with her British Empire Medal on behalf of the Queen.

Miss Wiltshire was awarded the BEM in the New Year’s Honours for her service to digital inclusion in Berkshire.

The event, held in Wokingham, saw 12 voluntary organisations and four BEM recipients from across the county recognised in front of a host of dignitaries and supporters.

The annual Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was launched by the Queen in 2002 to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements by groups of volunteers

Mr Puxley presented certificates to representatives of each group and thanked them for the work and support provided to their communities.

Speaking at the reception, he told the volunteers: “You have all given great service to the community.

“You all cover a number of needs and provide support and help in many ways to those who need it most.

“I am sure that all those whom you help are deeply grateful.

“We as a community should be most grateful too.”

The groups are now being considered for the national awards, with the results announced in June.

Any voluntary group wishing to be considered for the 2018 awards can apply online via the Queen’s Award website at www.gov.uk/queens-award-for-voluntary-service/overview