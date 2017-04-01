SPRING has sprung, with masses to see and do this weekend, including lots of sports fixtures.

Browse a Solo art exhibition today (Saturday) by Sydney Klugman, from 11am to 4pm, at the Sandham Memorial Chapel, in Burghclere, with First World War poetry readings at the chapel between the same times.

Fun for children at a Bucklebury Pre-School family treasure hunt, at 11am at Bucklebury Memorial Hall. Tickets £3 from Peach’s Stores, Upper Bucklebury or contact Mair on 07968 797944.

Football fans are spoilt for choice with a 2pm kick-off, for a match involving Newbury V Reading YMCA at Faraday Road, and 3pm start for a match between Hungerford Town and St Albans City at Bulpit Lane, with a further 3pm match which sees Tadley Calleva V Falkland Sports at Barlows Park.

Rugby fans should head for the 3pm start of Newbury Blues V Oxford Harlequins at Monks Lane.

Hockey is also among today's sporting line-up with a 3.30pm match - Newbury V Thame at Henwick.

Entertainment options this evening include The Cromwell Singers and Phoenix Brass Spring concert, starts 6.30pm at St Nicolas Church, Newbury. Retiring collection in aid of the YMCA – refreshments available.

Relax to the sounds of the Thames Vale Singers Fauré Requiem, conducted by Max Fane, at 7pm. St Mary’s Church, Aldworth RG8 9SB. Tickets £15. Contact Lily on (01635) 578936 , Ken on (0118) 943 2788 or tickets@thamesvalesingers.org.uk

More entertainment with a Music Showcase, showcasing some of the best local rock music. starts 7.30pm. Corn Exchange, Newbury. Box office 0845 5218218. Age guide is 14-plus

Sunday offers a Spring Food and Craft Fair, starting at 11am at Shaw House, Church Road, Newbury.

Also today/Sunday, Autism Berkshire family fun day at Bucklebury Farm Park, marking 2017 World Autism Awareness Day. Along with all the park’s attractions, there will be live music from the Ding Dong Daddios. See www.autismberkshire.org.uk for full details.

Or head for a Spring Fayre and Fun Run from noon to 4pm at the Mary Hare School. To register contact KiriLynn Gardner kgardner@maryhare.org.uk 07740 100654.

Sunday's sport sees canoeing at 10.30am, the last race of the Waterside series.

Netball matches at 9.30am and 11am at Kennet School courts are also among Sunday's sporting line-up.

Football is also on offer, with a 12pm kick-off in the Sunday league Jim Wild final at Newbury FC in Faraday Road.

A charity family quiz is from 2pm to 5pm at Shaw Social Club, in Almond Avenue. Cost £10 for teams of up to six adults (pay on the day) – children are free. Quiz and raffle with great prizes, including a signed Chris Froome T-shirt. All proceeds go to charity to help a five-year-old Newbury boy with the fatal progressive wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. More details on www.gofundme.com/ awstinsfund

Boxford Masques meet and greet, is from noon to 4pm at Boxford Village Hall RG20 8DD. For details, visit www.boxfordmasques.org.uk

For entertainment this evening, Champions of magic, starts at 7.30pm at the Haymarket Theatre, Basingstoke. Box office (01256) 844244.