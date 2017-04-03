go

Don't be late for that very important date

Newbury Rugby Club hosts an Alice in Wonderland-themed fun day

Newbury Rugby Club

Mad Hatter's tea party fun day at Newbury Rugby Club

FAMILY fun with a twist is the order of the day at Newbury Rugby Club this Easter.

A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party will be held on Saturday, April 15 with competitions, Easter egg hunts and a lot of prizes to be won.

The fun runs from 1pm until 5pm and entry is £5 per child, with under 5s admitted free.

There will be a White Rabbit Easter egg hunt, Alice in Wonderland fancy dress competition and a Mad Hatter’s hat contest.

A host of games for all ages, as well as a screening of the Alice in Wonderland film, will ensure there is something for everyone.

A barbecue and bar drinks will also be available to buy to keep the big kids happy too.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed until Monday morning

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed this evening and until Monday morning

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

Man who moved ambulance in Newbury appears in court

Man who moved ambulance in Newbury appears in court

M4 closure causing gridlock on A4

M4 closure causing gridlock on A4

Sport

Walking netball
Sport

Slowing things down

Popular sport is hoping to appeal to the masses as new version is launched

 
Newbury Rugby Club
Sport

Don't be late for that very important date

Newbury Rugby Club hosts an Alice in Wonderland-themed fun day

 
Sport

Crusaders blank leaves them lagging behind

 
Sport

Blues put one hand on play-off spot

 
Sport

Crusaders saved from Cureton threat to play-off hopes

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33