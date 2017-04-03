Don't be late for that very important date

FAMILY fun with a twist is the order of the day at Newbury Rugby Club this Easter.

A Mad Hatter’s Tea Party will be held on Saturday, April 15 with competitions, Easter egg hunts and a lot of prizes to be won.

The fun runs from 1pm until 5pm and entry is £5 per child, with under 5s admitted free.

There will be a White Rabbit Easter egg hunt, Alice in Wonderland fancy dress competition and a Mad Hatter’s hat contest.

A host of games for all ages, as well as a screening of the Alice in Wonderland film, will ensure there is something for everyone.

A barbecue and bar drinks will also be available to buy to keep the big kids happy too.