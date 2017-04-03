Newbury's Muslim community condemns Westminster terror attack

A MULTI-faith event to condemn last month's Westminster terror attack will be held in Newbury this week.

Newbury Mosque and Muslim Youth Group (MYG) will be uniting to show solidarity and remember those who were killed and injured.

The group said that "all participants agreed that we strongly condemn the attack in London Westminster and are coming together on the 5th of April 2017 to show unity and solidarity in response to this outrage by an insane individual and will not allow terrorists to divide us."

Members will walk from the mosque in Pound Street to Newbury town hall at 2pm on Wednesday, April 5.

A minute's silence for the victims of the attack - PC Keith Palmer, Kurt Cochran, Aysha Frade, and Leslie Rhodes - and a laying of flowers will be held 2.40pm.

Prayers lead by Imam Mobasshir Mushtaq and the Revd David McLeod from St Mary’s Church in Greenham will then be held; followed by speeches from local Muslim leaders, Newbury MP Richard Benyon and the mayor of Newbury, Julian Swift-Hook.

All are welcome at the event, which is part of the Community Cohesion Initiative.

The attack was carried out by Khalid Masood, who drove a car into pedestrians on Westimister Bridge before crashing into railings outside the Palace of Westminster on March 22.

Masood then ran through the palace gates and stabbed PC Palmer before being shot by police.