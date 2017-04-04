go

Can you find the giant easter eggs hidden around Newbury?

Egg-citing event is back in town once again

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

AN egg-citing event is making its return to Newbury.

Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), in conjunction with Parkway, is running the Giant Easter Egg Hunt from Saturday until April 22, covering the three weekends of the school holidays.

Those participating will be tasked with the challenge of finding 12 giant eggs which have been hidden around Newbury town centre.

All the eggs have been decorated by Rainbows of Newbury, an arts and crafts store based in Inches Yard.

To take part, collect your form from the Easter craft workshop in Parkway or download it from the Visit Newbury website – and you will be on your way.

You then have to collect the clues and break the code to be in with a chance of winning an egg-cellent prize.

There will also be an Easter craft workshop taking place in Parkway from April 12-19.

Managing director of Newbury BID, Russell Downing, said: “The Giant Easter Egg Hunt 2016 was such a big success that the team at Newbury BID are thrilled to be working with Parkway to bring it back to Newbury again this year.”

All forms need to be in by 5pm on April 22, either returned to the workshop venue, emailed to info@newburybid.com or posted to Newbury BID, Broadway House, 4-8 The Broadway, Newbury, RG14 1BA.

Prizes will be announced on April 26.

