Catherine's marathon effort in memory of friend

A NEWBURY mother-of-two will be running this year’s London Marathon to raise funds for children’s bereavement charity Daisy’s Dream after losing a family friend to a brain tumour.

The charity supported Catherine Cox’s friend Sarah Jones and her two young children after Mrs Jones’ husband died earlier this year, aged 44.

This year’s event, on April 23, will be Mrs Cox’s third London Marathon and seventh marathon in total.

She said: “Each year I try to raise funds for a local charity that works miracles in our community.

“This year is no different.

“To leave a young family behind is just horrifying and I wanted to do something to help.

“I’ve known Sarah and Dave for a while as our children were at pre-school together and want to raise money for an amazing charity in Dave’s memory.

“Any money that we raise will go towards helping families like Sarah and Dave’s to work through the difficult moments and to move forward positively and with hope and happiness.”

Daisy’s Dream fundraiser Gemma Gittins said: “This year, we have eight runners taking on the London Marathon to raise money for Daisy’s Dream and we are so grateful to them for the miles they put in, plus the support of their friends and family.

“The money raised will help us to deliver services for bereaved children and families throughout Berkshire.”

Established in 1996, Daisy’s Dream is a professional support service which responds to the needs of children and families affected by life-threatening illness or bereavement.

The Berkshire charity was originally set up to meet the needs of children who had been bereaved, but over recent years it has expanded its service to encompass families where there has been a serious illness diagnosis.

To donate, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CathRunsforDaisysDream