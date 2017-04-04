go

Catherine's marathon effort in memory of friend

Newbury mum to tackle London Marathon to raise money for charity

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Catherine's marathon effort in memory of friend

A NEWBURY mother-of-two will be running this year’s London Marathon to raise funds for children’s bereavement charity Daisy’s Dream after losing a family friend to a brain tumour.

The charity supported Catherine Cox’s friend Sarah Jones and her two young children after Mrs Jones’ husband died earlier this year, aged 44. 

This year’s event, on April 23, will be Mrs Cox’s third London Marathon and seventh marathon in total.

She said: “Each year I try to raise funds for a local charity that works miracles in our community.

“This year is no different. 

“To leave a young family behind is just horrifying and I wanted to do something to help.

“I’ve known Sarah and Dave for a while as our children were at pre-school together and want to raise money for an amazing charity in Dave’s memory.

“Any money that we raise will go towards helping families like Sarah and Dave’s to work through the difficult moments and to move forward positively and with hope and happiness.”

Daisy’s Dream fundraiser Gemma Gittins said: “This year, we have eight runners taking on the London Marathon to raise money for Daisy’s Dream and we are so grateful to them for the miles they put in, plus the support of their friends and family.

“The money raised will help us to deliver services for bereaved children and families throughout Berkshire.”

Established in 1996, Daisy’s Dream is a professional support service which responds to the needs of children and families affected by life-threatening illness or bereavement.

The Berkshire charity was originally set up to meet the needs of children who had been bereaved, but over recent years it has expanded its service to encompass families where there has been a serious illness diagnosis.

To donate, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CathRunsforDaisysDream

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed until Monday morning

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed this evening and until Monday morning

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

Man who moved ambulance in Newbury appears in court

Man who moved ambulance in Newbury appears in court

M4 closure causing gridlock on A4

M4 closure causing gridlock on A4

News

Can you find the giant easter eggs hidden around Newbury?
News

Can you find the giant easter eggs hidden around Newbury?

Egg-citing event is back in town once again

 
Berkshire suicide prevention group formed
News

Berkshire suicide prevention group formed

Health professionals aiming to reduce number of people taking their own lives

 
News

Catherine's marathon effort in memory of friend

 
Thatcham

Thatcham Town Council pays tribute to Roger Croft

 
Hungerford

It's crunch time for 100 Hungerford homes application

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33