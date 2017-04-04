Burglars steal £30,000 of jewellery from Newbury shop

AN appeal has been launched to find burglars who stole around £30,000 of jewellery from a shop in Newbury yesterday (Monday).

Burglars forced open the back door of the Gold Buying Shop in Bartholomew Street and stole a large quantity of jewellery, cash and bank cards.

Numerous boxed jewellery items including diamond rings, men’s signet rings, sovereigns (some on pendants, some in display pouches), pocket watches and a distinctive bracelet made up of numerous sovereign style discs all linked together were stolen.

Thames Valley Police said that approximately £30,000 worth of jewellery was taken.

The burglary occurred between 9am and 9.30am yesterday Monday, April 3.

Investigating officer, PC Teresa Miller based at Newbury police station, said: “We are conducting a full investigation into this incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in this area at this time.

“You can contact me via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101. Alternatively, if you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”