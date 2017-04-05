go

Park House School donates more than £1,800 to Newbury cancer charity

School raised funds on Charity Run and Family Fun Day

Park House School donates more than £1,800 to Newbury cancer charity

NEWBURY’S Park House School has raised more than £1,880 in aid of those living with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

The generous donation was handed over to The Newbury & District Cancer Care Trust this week following the school’s successful Charity Run and Family Fun Day held last May.

The annual fundraiser featured various runs and activities for all the family, including a dog show, a barbecue and bouncy castles.

It raised a whopping £1,883.25 each for Park House School Association and The Newbury & District Cancer Care Trust.

The event attracted more than 350 runners and their families from across Newbury and surrounding areas and included a children’s 200m sprint, sponsored by Active Movement, and a 2km, 5km and 10km run for those looking for more of a challenge.

The chairman of the Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust, David Ball, attended Park House School to receive the donation.

He said: “The Cancer Care Trust provides much-needed support for those in our community with cancer or other life-limiting conditions. 

“We are, however, entirely dependent upon the local community for our income and it is both encouraging and humbling when it is youngsters who put such effort into the raising of funds. The Park House School donation will be put to very good use.”

The next charity run and family fun day will be on Sunday, May 14. For more details, visit https://parkhousecharityrunfunday2017.event brite.co.uk

