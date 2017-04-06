go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a shop owner has spoken out after burglars stole £30,000 of gold from his business.

In other news, a heroic firefighter from Newbury has been praised after saving a toddler from the brink of death while on his honeymoon in Dubai. 

Also this week, the nature of an incident at the Kennet Centre last month has been revealed.

Meanwhile, we’ve got pictures of thousands of schoolchildren who took to Newbury Showground for a cross country event last week.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, we’ve got pictures from the town’s spectacular Colour Mile event.

Plus the latest on planning issues facing the town.

In Thatcham this week, schoolchildren have unveiled a special memorial for a member of staff. 

And on the Hampshire pages, Tadley has raised concerns about the redevelopment of Aldermaston court. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Burglars steal £30,000 of jewellery from Newbury shop

Kennet Centre TK Maxx to close

M4 closure causing gridlock on A4

Take a look inside Newbury's GBK before it opens next week
Take a look inside Newbury's GBK before it opens next week

Show of friendship and support raises more than £1,000 at Newbury fundraiser
Show of friendship and support raises more than £1,000 at Newbury fundraiser

Planning committee votes to allow 100 homes in AONB

 
