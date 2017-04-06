go

Swift Easter Bunny hops to it at children's wards

IT’S Easter – so the Swift Easter Bunny has hopped into action.

For the last eight years, the fluffy chap has appeared at the children’s wards of both the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, and the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, with Easter eggs to brighten the day of sick youngsters in a daunting and potentially scary environment.

Once the deliveries have been completed, any leftover eggs are donated to local residential homes for the elderly.

Group managing director of Swift Couriers of Newbury, Adrian Smith, said: “This year we received a request from West Berkshire Council Social Services, who we work with each year with our Toy Appeal, to provide some Easter cheer to children in families receiving their support.

“Each year Swift coordinate the purchase and donation – from Swift, our staff and clients alike – of literally hundreds of eggs.”

He added: “We noticed an increase in demand this year, so we’d like to appeal to local businesses to see whether they might wish to donate small or medium eggs, and appropriate gifts for nil-by-mouth patients, to supplement the hundreds which we, and our existing donors, supply.”

Donations can be collected from donors’ offices by contacting Swift Couriers on 0870 2424365 or by dropping in to its Hambridge Lane offices.

Mr Smith said: “The Swift Bunny is scheduled to complete his deliveries on Wednesday, April 12, so we would ask that donations are with us by lunchtime on Tuesday, April 11.”

