Planning committee votes to allow 100 homes in AONB

TOWN planners said 'yes' to building 100 homes in the Area of Outstanding Natural beauty (AONB) in Hungerford last night (Wednesday).

The controversial decision was taken at a meeting of West Berkshire Council's western area planning committee.

Hungerford Town Council had led opposition to the proposals for land off Priory Road and town mayor Martin Crane (pictured, addressing the meeting) made an impassioned plea to reject the CALA Homes project.

But despite the decision, that may not be the end of the matter.

