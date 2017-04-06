Show of friendship and support raises more than £1,000 at Newbury fundraiser

AN overwhelming show of friendship and support for a young Newbury woman has helped to raise more than £1,000 for charity.

The Friends of Laura Freemantle raised the sum for Cancer Research at a coffee morning on Saturday.

Mrs Freemantle, 34 (pictured right), was diagnosed with a brain tumour in August last year.

Determined to help, her best friend Beth Walker set about raising money for Cancer Research and to try and find a doctor who might be able to help.

Miss Walker, 31, and Mrs Freemantle attended the same school, but their friendship was forged when they met on a night out in Newbury in their 20s.

Mrs Freemantle acted as Miss Walker’s sponsor when she was christened and will be her maid of honour at her wedding later this year. She will also be godmother to Miss Walker’s son.

Speaking of her best friend, Miss Walker said: “She’s just so lovely and caring.

“Throughout her battle she has been so brave, strong and positive and is still fighting.

“Such an inspiration and a remarkable, amazing, caring, kind, thoughtful, funny woman who I am so proud and honoured to call my best friend.”

Around 80 people showed their support by bringing cakes to a coffee morning at the Bowler’s Arms pub, Wash Common, on Saturday.

Miss Walker said that the day had been an amazing success, raising £1,080. The total included a donation of more than £300 from the owner of the Bowler’s Arms, Richard Hayman.

The money takes the fundraising total to £2,265, plus £536.25 Gift Aid, and donations are continuing to pour in. The cash will go to Cancer Research’s brain cancer section.

Speaking to the NWN, Mrs Freemantle said: “I was completely overwhelmed, it was quite an emotional day. I really appreciate all the support. I didn’t realise I had so much. Everyone is getting me through it.”

Thanking Miss Walker and everyone who has helped she said: “Beth has been really supportive. she’s been a really good friend to me.

“Everyone has been so supportive. I really have a good support network of family and friends. It just really helps me.”

Miss Walker said that she was surprised by the amount raised on the day, adding that she arranged the event to help her best friend in any way she could.

“I can’t make her better so it was the next best thing to be able to help and make a difference to her,” she said.

“She is such a lovely special amazing person and I just wanted to do something to show we are all behind her and fighting with her and to show our support and love for her.

“I am so glad that we were able to do something to help our lovely, incredible, brave, beautiful Laura in some way and also raise money for a fantastic cause. Well done everyone. We are so proud of you Laura.”

To make a donation visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/fighting-for-my-best-friend-laura

Mrs Freemantle and her family said: “The support and generosity is overwhelming and so appreciated.

“We are desperately trying to find anything to keep the tumour from progressing so any contacts, information or links would be gratefully received.”

Contact carol_relyon@hotmail.com if you can help.