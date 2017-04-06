Take a look inside Newbury's GBK before it opens next week

go

NewburyToday takes a 360 guided tour

HERE’S a sneak peek inside the new burger restaurant opening in Newbury next week.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen, situated in the Market Place, will be officially opening its doors on Monday, April 10.

The restaurant invited representatives from local businesses along to a launch event last night.

We captured this 360 degree virtual image so our readers can see for themselves what it looks like.

 

