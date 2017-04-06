go

Man hit by car in Bucklebury following BB gun shooting

Father confronts teenagers after his nine-year-old son was shot at in Woolhampton

John Herring

John Herring

A father was knocked unconscious by two teenagers who he confronted after his son was shot at in Woolhampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a nine-year-old boy was hit by a pellet from a BB gun fired from a car in New Road Hill, Woolhampton. 

The boy's father went searching for the shooters and confronted them in Pease Hill, Bucklebury

The teenagers hit the 41-year-old father with their car and then launched into an assault, punching and kicking him to the floor. 

The father was knocked unconscious and was treated for cuts and bruises at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

The nine-year-old boy was not injured. 

The frightening attack occurred at about 6.10pm on Tuesday, April 4. 

A 19-year-old man from Thatcham and a 17-year-old boy from Newbury have been arrested on suspicion of GBH, and have been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Teresa Miller said: “This is a serious crime, which has obviously been very distressing for the victims, and has resulted in one of them needing hospital treatment.

“I am therefore appealing for anyone with any information relating to this, to get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting URN 1317 4/4.”

