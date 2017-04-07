More than 1,000 children compete in schools cross country championships

MORE than 1,100 children from 48 primary schools across West Berkshire and North Hampshire raced around Newbury Showground last Tuesday.

The 19th West Berkshire and North Hampshire Primary Schools Cross Country Championships was organised by Team Kennet Triathlon and Athletics Club.

A record number of 1,184 youngsters finished the race this year, with Falkland Primary School retaining its title.

The first race saw the Year 3/4 girls go head-to-head.

In a close race, a pack of five girls left it until the last 300 metres, but it was Zoe Allen from Chieveley who took the honours.

