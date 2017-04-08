go

Lions to light up Newbury Racecourse again

This year's fireworks display is organised ahead of schedule

John Garvey

John Garvey

THE Lions Club of Newbury has announced it will be staging its fireworks spectacular at the racecourse once again this year.

In marked contrast to the problems that nearly derailed last year’s event, agreement has already been reached for the display to be held on the evening of Saturday, November 4.

The club’s event co-ordinator, John Coleman, said: “After the uncertainty of last year, we’re thrilled to be able to confirm our fireworks event so early in the year.

“2017 is the centenary of the International Association of Lions Clubs, so we’re determined to make this year’s event a memorable one.”

He added: “The fireworks display is organised and run entirely by volunteers and we need a lot of people to make this event happen. If anyone would like to help us in the months ahead or on the night itself, please contact us.”

Volunteers should email fireworks@newburylions.org.uk

Over the years, the fireworks display has raised more than £250,000 for good causes.

But last year’s event was almost cancelled for the first time in 35 years when traffic management issues and increased costs threatened to prove insuperable.

The Newbury Weekly News stepped in to broker a deal between Newbury Racecourse and the Lions Club, and donated £500 towards the costs.

The event went on to attract a bumper crowd.

Once again, the NWN will be working closely with the Lions Club of Newbury to announce further details as they become available.

