Bird ban for man who neglected pet parakeets

Animal welfare charges result in more than £1,000 in fines and costs

John Garvey

John Garvey

A MAN has been banned from keeping birds after being convicted of neglecting his pet parakeets.

Mark Hewitt, aged 53, of Marsh Road, Thatcham, must also pay more than £1,000 in fines and costs after admitting four animal welfare charges when he appeared before Reading magistrates on Friday, March 31.

The charges related to a number of lorikeet parakeets and included instances of neglect such as failing to ensure they had adequate water and a sufficient diet.

All four offences were committed in Thatcham between December 1 last year and January 3 this year.

He was fined £800 and ordered to pay £300 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

In addition magistrates made an order under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 banning him from owning or keeping birds as pets for three years.

  1970sRockGod

    10/04/2017 - 12:12

    I will kill him

    Reply

