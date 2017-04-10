Bird ban for man who neglected pet parakeets

Should there be a bridge over the railway track at Thatcham?
A MAN has been banned from keeping birds after being convicted of neglecting his pet parakeets.
Mark Hewitt, aged 53, of Marsh Road, Thatcham, must also pay more than £1,000 in fines and costs after admitting four animal welfare charges when he appeared before Reading magistrates on Friday, March 31.
The charges related to a number of lorikeet parakeets and included instances of neglect such as failing to ensure they had adequate water and a sufficient diet.
All four offences were committed in Thatcham between December 1 last year and January 3 this year.
Two more similar charges were withdrawn.
He was fined £800 and ordered to pay £300 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.
In addition magistrates made an order under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 banning him from owning or keeping birds as pets for three years.
