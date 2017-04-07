go

Make a splash by puddle jumping this weekend

Fun new event coming to Newbury

Children can make a splash at new puddle jumping event

A FUN new event is set to cause a splash in Newbury this weekend.

Puddle jumping is coming to the Market Place on Sunday, when children can bring their parents along to join in the fun.

Youngsters aged from three to 10 can take part in puddle jumping races at 11.30am and 1.30pm or have a go at ‘welly wanging’ from 12.30pm or 2.30pm.

There will also be a best decorated welly competition, face painting, hook-a-duck and children’s rides.

The event is being organised by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by Kennet Shopping.

