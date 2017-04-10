Free Easter activities to be held in Thatcham

THATCHAM families can head to a free Easter event next week.

Thatcham Youth is offering a range of activities for all ages on Wednesday, April 12.

A morning screening of Disney’s Moana will be held at 10am, with doors opening at 9.45am and a maximum capacity of 75.

Then, from 12.30pm, there will be a range of Easter-themed arts and crafts in the small hall, as well as a range of sports.

There is a possibility of the multi use games area (MUGA) being used if the weather holds out.

Entrance to the event will be free, however Thatcham Youth will welcome any donations made on the day.

The group will also be offering a tuck shop with sweets, chocolate, drinks, tea and coffee prior to the film and throughout the afternoon.

There will be displays in the foyer during the day about what Thatcham Youth do and information on various volunteering opportunities.

There is free limited parking on site at the Moorside Community Centre. The event runs from 10am until 4.30pm.

For more information visit Thatcham Youth’s Facebook page, their website www.thatchamyouth.org.uk or email dan.carter@thatchamyouth.org.uk