Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
£1,000
839289 H9631 MRS S LAWRENCE, BICESTER
£250
0538851 E6102 MISS AMY BISHOP, READING
£25
0195942 D1910£25 MR JOHN STACEY, DIDCOT
0313834 E9371£25 HJ PATTINSON, AYLESBURY
0582827 G0778£25 MRS MAUREEN MCNICHOLL, BRACKLEY
0379604 C3163£25 MRS S DREWITT, READING
0226638 A8686£25 MRS H WOODFORD, READING
0550650 E9966£25 MRS K HOLDER, HIGH WYCOMBE
0028379 C8721£25 MR K WISE, READING
0372021 F7296£25 MRS DOROTHY PENNY - KIRKWOOD, MILTON KEYNES
0323855 F6062£25 MRS M TRAFFORD, KIDLINGTON
0499434 G6367£25 MRS N MCGOFF, READING
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
