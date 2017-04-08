It's All About Dogs today

DOG lovers are in for a treat this weekend as the hugely popular All About Dogs show makes its return to Newbury Showground.

There’s a hound-some line-up of entertainment, canine competitions and games to try, and endless opportunities to pamper your pooch with treats and new toys.

And this year visitors will enjoy a performance on Sunday by Britain’s Got Talent finalists Lucy Heath and Trip Hazard.

Over the jam-packed weekend there will be everything from stunning main arena demonstrations to expert advice on grooming, nutrition and pet behaviour.

Meanwhile, an egg-citing event is making its return to Newbury.

Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), in conjunction with Parkway, is running the Giant Easter Egg Hunt from Saturday until April 22, covering the three weekends of the school holidays.

Those participating will be tasked with the challenge of finding 12 giant eggs which have been hidden around Newbury town centre.

All the eggs have been decorated by Rainbows of Newbury, an arts and crafts store based in Inches Yard.

To take part, collect your form from the Easter craft workshop in Parkway or download it from the Visit Newbury website.

You then have to collect the clues and break the code to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Elsewhere, you can pick up a good read at the book sale in Newbury Library from 9am-4pm.

An open day will be held this weekend to give people the chance to try out the newly-refurbished tennis courts in Newbury’s Victoria Park.

Newbury Town Council, in partnership with Newbury Tennis School, will be offering a number of activities for the whole family tomorrow.

The free event starts at 11am and those attending can have a go at playing with a professional tennis team.

Kintbury Wildlife Group will be holding a spring morning walk at Lower Denford looking and listening for birds. Meet in Kintbury Square at 9am. All are welcome, but please ring 07796 605016 in advance to confirm attendance.

Newbury Chamber Choir performs “Spiritual Sounds” at 7.30pm at St John’s Church, Newbury. Free admission, retiring collection.

Aldworth Village Market is on from 9.30am to 12 noon at Aldworth Village Hall. An Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice stall will be selling handmade children’s clothes, toys and gifts.

There will be a foods and flowers market, plus refreshments. For more details call 01635 578090.

Create in Clay: faces and masks for kids, with Ursula Waechter. 10am-12noon at City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury. Email info@cityartsnewbury.co.uk

Reading Bach Choir presents Passiontide 7.45pm Douai Abbey. Tickets from Corn Exchange, Box Office 0845 5218218.

Barb Jungr sings Bob Dylan: Every grain of sand at New Greenham Arts at 8pm. Box office 0845 5218218.

O’Hooley and Tidow 7.45pm The Forge at the Anvil, Basingstoke. Box office 01256 844244.