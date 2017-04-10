Concerns raised over the potential noise from new arts centre

NEWBURY Town Council has raised concerns over the potential noise from a planned performing arts centre in the Market Place.

The Corn Exchange is hoping to convert the Ladbrokes betting shop in Market Square into a new facility offering a programme of cultural and creative activities.

Members of Newbury Town Council’s planning and highways committee offered support to the plans, however, councillors insisted that a noise assessment must be carried out.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, March 27, Miles Evans (Con, Victoria) said: “It’s a great thing.

“I think we would all accept a community centre for performing arts is far more valuable than a betting shop.

“However, there’s a very well-made point in the documents which states until we know the specific activity which will be taking place a noise impact assessment will have to be carried out.”

Committee chairman Anthony Pick agreed, saying: “I think in principle we should welcome it and support the observation from the environmental health officer.”

It was resolved that the town council would offer support to the proposals. However members stated a noise assessment must be carried out.

The Corn Exchange Trust has submitted plans to change the use to D2 for the betting shop.

No physical changes are proposed to the inside or outside of the building under the application.

Ladbrokes employs 10 full-time and five part-time members of staff, but none are believed to be at risk of redundancy under the proposals.

The new centre is likely to open in September.