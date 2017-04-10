go

Concerns raised over the potential noise from new arts centre

Corn Exchange looking to convert Ladbrokes betting shop

NEWBURY Town Council has raised concerns over the potential noise from a planned performing arts centre in the Market Place.

The Corn Exchange is hoping to convert the Ladbrokes betting shop in Market Square into a new facility offering a programme of cultural and creative activities.

Members of Newbury Town Council’s planning and highways committee offered support to the plans, however, councillors insisted that a noise assessment must be carried out.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, March 27, Miles Evans (Con, Victoria) said: “It’s a great thing.

“I think we would all accept a community centre for performing arts is far more valuable than a betting shop.

“However, there’s a very well-made point in the documents which states until we know the specific activity which will be taking place a noise impact assessment will have to be carried out.”

Committee chairman Anthony Pick agreed, saying: “I think in principle we should welcome it and support the observation from the environmental health officer.”

It was resolved that the town council would offer support to the proposals. However members stated a noise assessment must be carried out.

The Corn Exchange Trust has submitted plans to change the use to D2 for the betting shop.

No physical changes are proposed to the inside or outside of the building under the application.

Ladbrokes employs 10 full-time and five part-time members of staff, but none are believed to be at risk of redundancy under the proposals.

The new centre is likely to open in September.

  • Darrin666

    10/04/2017 - 12:12

    Ruddy typical responce by the council, what about the noisy pubs in the market place.

  • danny2300

    10/04/2017 - 08:08

    Why is the council ALWAYS so backwards looking? Something positive to help the community and there's objections that it will cause too much noise. If that's the case then can we please have all the pubs/clubs/restaurants/takeaways closed. They make far too much noise for my liking. Anything above the pauses on Radio 4 and I am outraged.

    • GreenhamPete

      10/04/2017 - 12:12

      Absolutely agree! It's not a residential area. The Corn Exchange and New Greenham Arts are doing a fabulous job for the local community and should be encouraged, not come up against petty bureaucracy. Yet reading the article again, it may be NWN trying to create a story where none exists.

