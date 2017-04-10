go

Combe Gibbet Star Trails

ebalch
Combe Gibbet Star Trails

A late night jaunt up to Combe Gibbet for some experimenting with Star Trails by Ed Balch

Combe Gibbet Star Trails
Combe Gibbet Star Trails

 
