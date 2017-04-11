go

Historic Newbury buildings go under the hammer

Two vacant Cheap Street properties sold at auction

TWO vacant Grade II-listed buildings in Cheap Street have been sold at auction, both fetching sizeable six-figure sums.

Number 41/41A Cheap Street, which lies next door to the Post Office, went for £287,000, while 49 Cheap Street, formerly K’s Café, fetched more than £240,000.

Both buildings went for more than the listed guide price at the Savills auction held on Wednesday last week.

The historic buildings have been standing vacant since the previous occupiers moved out, with West Berkshire Council keen to have them brought back into use.

Last year, the council granted planning permission for the flexible change of use of 41 Cheap Street, meaning the building could in theory be used for anything from an undertaker’s to a nightclub.

The identity of the successful bidder or bidders is not yet known.

