Curridge motorist had drunk three times legal limit

A MOTORIST from Curridge was caught behind the wheel after drinking more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 31, was 70-year-old Leslie Arthur Comley of Kiln Drive.

He admitted driving a red Citroën C4 on Curridge Road on March 16 after drinking more than the legal limit. Tests showed 118mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Magistrates fined Mr Comley £665 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £66.

In addition he was banned from driving for 28 months.