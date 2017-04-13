go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a Thatcham man has been convicted for a 'revenge porn' offence.  

In other news, Greenham Parish Council has denied issuing a misleading press release about an investigation into how control tower money was spent.

Also this week, West Berkshire Council has lost out on £1.4m of education funding after fighting an "unnecessary appeal."

Meanwhile, puddle jumping took place in Newbury at the weekend. See if your youngsters made a splash in our paper. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, burglars stage a dramatic raid at the town’s famous antiques arcade.

Plus, we have a full report of the planning meeting which approved an application for 100 homes on land off Salisbury Road.

In Thatcham this week, Thatcham's level crossing could be down for longer.... 

And on the Hampshire pages, a headteacher has promised improvements following the school's latest Ofsted result. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

