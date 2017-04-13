Hampstead Norreys family complete Paris marathon together

A HAMPSTEAD Norreys family have completed the Paris Marathon, raising more than £3,000 for charity.

Chris Mills, his son Freddie and daughter Katie, ran the streets of the French capital in blazing heat on Sunday to raise money for Cancer Relief.

Mr Mills and Freddie crossed the finishing line in four hours and 37 minutes, with Katie finishing just behind in four hours and 56 minutes.

Freddie, 22, said they all thoroughly enjoyed the experience. “It was really hot – 26 degrees – but thankfully there were plenty of watering stations on the way,” he said.

“We started and finished on the Champs-Élysées and the route took in all the major attractions of Paris, including the Eiffel Tower, and we ran around the Arc de Triomphe twice.

“I was surprised to find the course wasn’t as flat as I thought it would be, as there were some very hilly sections.

“We were all very tired by the time we finished and our feet were pretty painful. Even so, we were able to go out for a steak dinner before having an early night.”

Mr Mills, an accountant, had not run a marathon for 12 years and Katie, 19, a student at Cardiff University, and Freddie, an engineer, had never taken part in a marathon.

So far, a total of £3,200 has been raised for the charity.

Any further donations can be made by visiting www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/freddie-mills

ARE you taking part in this year’s London Marathon?

Thousands of people will be taking on the gruelling 26.2-mile run around the capital, with many of them raising funds for various charities.

If you are one of them, email your pictures, along with your name, age, time and where you live and we’ll publish as many as possible in the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday, April 27. Email newsdesk@newbury news.co.uk by noon on Tuesday, April 25.