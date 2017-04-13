go

Supermarket opening times over Easter

Here are the hours supermarkets will open in West Berks and North Hants over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

These are the opening times for supermarkets in West Berkshire and North Hampshire over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend. Information supplied by the supermarkets’ own websites.

ALDI
London Road, Newbury
Good Friday: 8am-10pm
Saturday: 8am-10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-10pm

Tesco Extra
Pinchington Lane, Newbury
Good Friday: 24 hours
Saturday: Open until midnight
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-8pm

Tesco Superstore
London Road, Newbury
Good Friday: 7am-11pm
Saturday: 7am-11pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-8pm

Tesco Metro
Northbrook Street, Newbury
Good Friday: 7am-11pm
Saturday: 7am-11pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-8pm

Tesco
Everland Road, Hungerford
Good Friday: 7am-11pm
Saturday: 7am-11pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-8pm

Sainsbury’s
Hectors Way, Newbury
Good Friday: 7am-8pm
Saturday: 7am-10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-7pm

Sainsbury's
Thatcham
Good Friday: 7am-11pm
Saturday: 7am-11pm
Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
Easter Monday: 7am-11pm

Sainsbury’s
Tadley
Good Friday: 7am-8pm
Saturday: 7am-10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-7pm

Sainsbury’s
Calcot
Good Friday: 7am-8pm
Saturday: 7am-10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-7pm

Waitrose
Oxford Road, Newbury
Good Friday: 8am-8pm
Saturday: 8am-8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Waitrose
Thatcham
Good Friday: 8am-8pm
Saturday: 8am-8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Lidl
Newbury
Good Friday: 8am-10pm
Saturday: 8am-9pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-10pm

Here are the hours supermarkets will open in West Berks and North Hants over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend

 
