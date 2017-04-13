Supermarket opening times over Easter

These are the opening times for supermarkets in West Berkshire and North Hampshire over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend. Information supplied by the supermarkets’ own websites.

ALDI

London Road, Newbury

Good Friday: 8am-10pm

Saturday: 8am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-10pm

Tesco Extra

Pinchington Lane, Newbury

Good Friday: 24 hours

Saturday: Open until midnight

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-8pm

Tesco Superstore

London Road, Newbury

Good Friday: 7am-11pm

Saturday: 7am-11pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-8pm

Tesco Metro

Northbrook Street, Newbury

Good Friday: 7am-11pm

Saturday: 7am-11pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-8pm

Tesco

Everland Road, Hungerford

Good Friday: 7am-11pm

Saturday: 7am-11pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-8pm

Sainsbury’s

Hectors Way, Newbury

Good Friday: 7am-8pm

Saturday: 7am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-7pm

Sainsbury's

Thatcham

Good Friday: 7am-11pm

Saturday: 7am-11pm

Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm

Easter Monday: 7am-11pm

Sainsbury’s

Tadley

Good Friday: 7am-8pm

Saturday: 7am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-7pm

Sainsbury’s

Calcot

Good Friday: 7am-8pm

Saturday: 7am-10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-7pm

Waitrose

Oxford Road, Newbury

Good Friday: 8am-8pm

Saturday: 8am-8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Waitrose

Thatcham

Good Friday: 8am-8pm

Saturday: 8am-8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Lidl

Newbury

Good Friday: 8am-10pm

Saturday: 8am-9pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-10pm