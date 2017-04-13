Supermarket opening times over Easter

Should there be a bridge over the railway track at Thatcham?
These are the opening times for supermarkets in West Berkshire and North Hampshire over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend. Information supplied by the supermarkets’ own websites.
ALDI
London Road, Newbury
Good Friday: 8am-10pm
Saturday: 8am-10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-10pm
Tesco Extra
Pinchington Lane, Newbury
Good Friday: 24 hours
Saturday: Open until midnight
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-8pm
Tesco Superstore
London Road, Newbury
Good Friday: 7am-11pm
Saturday: 7am-11pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-8pm
Tesco Metro
Northbrook Street, Newbury
Good Friday: 7am-11pm
Saturday: 7am-11pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-8pm
Tesco
Everland Road, Hungerford
Good Friday: 7am-11pm
Saturday: 7am-11pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-8pm
Sainsbury’s
Hectors Way, Newbury
Good Friday: 7am-8pm
Saturday: 7am-10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-7pm
Sainsbury's
Thatcham
Good Friday: 7am-11pm
Saturday: 7am-11pm
Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
Easter Monday: 7am-11pm
Sainsbury’s
Tadley
Good Friday: 7am-8pm
Saturday: 7am-10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-7pm
Sainsbury’s
Calcot
Good Friday: 7am-8pm
Saturday: 7am-10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-7pm
Waitrose
Oxford Road, Newbury
Good Friday: 8am-8pm
Saturday: 8am-8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Waitrose
Thatcham
Good Friday: 8am-8pm
Saturday: 8am-8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Lidl
Newbury
Good Friday: 8am-10pm
Saturday: 8am-9pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-10pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News