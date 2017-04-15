Making a splash

THERE was glorious sunshine for Newbury’s first-ever puddle jumping event last weekend.

The Market Place was a hub of activity, with firemen making regular appearances in their engine to replenish the puddles – and they even joined in with the children for a refreshing splash.

The event was brought to the town by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by the Kennet Shopping centre.

Face painting, bungee trampolining, children’s rides and a hook-a-duck competition also kept youngsters entertained.

In addition to joyfully dashing through puddles in the jumping races, children also had the chance to compete in some good old-fashioned welly wanging.

Asmi Singla and Joseph Langdon were the winners of the Best Decorated Welly competition and their hard work was awarded with a voucher for The Works.

Events manager at Newbury BID, Laura Adamson, said: “It has been so fantastic to see our puddle jumping event bring such joy and community spirit to Newbury Market Place.

“I would like to personally thank the Kennet centre for not only sponsoring the event, but for helping out on the day.

“Another huge thank you goes to the members of White Watch who provided the essential ingredient – water.

“It has been a pleasure for Newbury BID to organise this event and we are looking forward to bringing it back next year, bigger and better than ever.”