Newbury regeneration plans to be discussed at public meeting

Newbury Vision conference will be held next month

What new Market Street 'gateway' will look like from train station

THE masterplan for the regeneration of Newbury’s town centre over the next decade will be set out at a public conference next month.

Details of developments such as the 232-home Market Street urban village and the future of the Kennet Shopping centre will be discussed at the Newbury Vision 2026 event hosted by West Berkshire Council.

The conference, at the Corn Exchange, will hear from developers, council officers and retail chiefs such as Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) director Russell Downing, before a Q&A session.

Newbury Vision 2026 sets out how the council aims to develop the town in the coming years across areas such as housing, development and regeneration, travel and tourism.

The plan has been drawn up along with Newbury Town Council, Newbury BID and other partners, as well as through consultation with the local community.

The conference will focus on the regeneration of the southern half of the town centre, including an overview of Newbury’s transport network.

The first Newbury Vision was created in 2003 and has evolved as projects are completed, such as the opening of Parkway shopping centre, the pedestrianisation of Northbrook Street, Bartholomew Street and Market Place, and the opening of Vue cinema.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for partnerships Marcus Franks said: “The Newbury Vision sets out how we want Newbury to look and feel for visitors and the community that work and live in the town.

“Newbury is already a great, modern town and with this vision has a clear sense of its identity now and in the years ahead.

“The strength of the Vision is that it has been shaped by the whole community, including young people, businesses, training providers and members of the public.

“The Vision has already made a difference to the town and there is much more that we want to achieve. This conference will give us a chance to provide updates on some of the most important projects currently being progressed.”

The Newbury Vision 2026 Conference will be held on Thursday, May 4. Local residents are invited, but must confirm attendance in advance by calling Linda Pye on (01635) 519052 or emailing lpye@westberks.gov.uk

