go

Sex offender failed to keep in touch with police

Mortimer man finds himself in court

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Court

A MAN on the Sex Offenders’ Register has been convicted of failing to comply with its terms.

Called to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 27, was Paul Ian Bozarth of Stephens Firs, Mortimer.

He had denied a charge of being a convicted sex offender who failed, without reasonable excuse, to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Forty-eight-year-old Mr Bozarth failed to attend the hearing and was convicted in his absence.

When he attended later in the day, and after the case had been heard, he admitted failing to surrender to custody.

Magistrates fined Mr Bozarth £50 for failing to surrender and ordered him to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

Sentencing on the main charge was deferred while pre-sentence reports are prepared and Mr Bozarth was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

