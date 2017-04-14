Sharpshooters on target for charity

A TOTAL of 46 sharp shooters lined up for a charity clay pigeon shoot on Kingsclere Estate on Saturday, April 1.

Hosted by the Frobury Farm Sporting Club, which is based on the estate, 23 two-man teams took part in three competitions.

The main event was for teams in two categories – one for adults, and the other for an adult and one under-18.

The adult team of Kevin Grundy and Andy Taylor, from Burghfield Common, won the three senior events with Cameron Andrade and his grandfather John Collins, from Wolverton, winning the adult and junior prize.

North Hampshire Medical Fund manager Judith Charmer said: “It was a fantastic event and we saw some fantastic shooting.

“I would like to thank everybody who took part for helping to ensure that the day was such a success.

“I’d also like to thank all of our sponsors, Eley Cartridges, Kingsclere Estate, Charles Sainsbury-Plaice, Portable Toilets Ltd, Crookham Saw Mill, The Royal Oak, Ecchinswell, John Crockford from Pitchorn Farm and Christine Daly-Sadler, for their generosity.”

More than £6,000 was raised for the North Hampshire Medical Fund, which will go towards the purchase of a micropulse yellow wavelength retinal laser, used to treat retinal diseases, for the ophthalmology department of the North Hampshire Hospital, Basingstoke.

Visit www.nhmedicalfund.org for more information about the work of the North Hampshire Medical Fund.