Ruby-lee Jubilee!

A NARROWBOAT that has been running the public along the Kennet and Avon Canal for decades will celebrate its 40th anniversary next week.

To mark the occasion, a re-launch ceremony will be held at 11am on Easter Monday, at The Wharf, Newbury, to unveil the Jubilee’s new signage.

The Newbury branch of the Kennet & Avon Canal Trust will welcome the chairman of West Berkshire Council, Quentin Webb, and Newbury mayor Julian Swift-Hook following the re-launch.

The original boatbuilder and other figures from the narrowboat’s early history will also attend. At 2pm, the first regular boat trip for the public will leave.

The Jubilee, launched in 1977, the year of the Queen’s silver jubilee, is entirely run and maintained by volunteers and will offer public trips every Saturday and Sunday (noon and 2pm) and on Thursdays (2.30pm) throughout the season until October.

For further information visit jubilee.katrust.org.uk 

