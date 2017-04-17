Can you build a rubbish robot?

CAN you build a bad robot?

Newbury and District Hackspace – a local community group specialising in engineering – will be holding a robot-building challenge with a difference today (Easter Monday).

Inventors are being invited to put their engineering skills to the test and build the worst robot possible on the day.

Laying out the rules, the group said: “Your robot must be rubbish.

“Advanced robots, eg those showing any degree of control, will be penalised at the discretion of the judges. Search the internet for #hebocon to get ideas.”

Newbury Hackspace will provide a selection of parts and components, but people can bring their own toys, parts and bits to build their droid.

Arrive at the Moors Pavilion in Lower Way, Thatcham after 10am, to build your robot at the Hackspace or build it at home and bring it along. Entered robots will compete in a Hebocon (Rubbish Robot Competition) at 4pm.

The event is a repeat of the group’s robot-building challenge they ran in October last year. Entrants are welcome from all age groups and experience levels.

For more information visit www.nadhack.org.uk/index.php/2017/04/03/robot-building-competition-hebocon/