Father of two convicted of 'revenge porn' offence

A MAN has been convicted of a ‘revenge porn’ offence after he shared naked images of a woman on a messaging app.

Father-of-two David Samuel Clark used pictures of her, topless, on his WhatsApp messenger profile.

Sarah McKay, prosecuting, told Reading magistrates: “Her face could clearly be seen. It was supposed to have been a private sex text for his viewing and she certainly wouldn’t have given permission for it to be used in this way.

“The victim blocked the defendant from all her social media platforms. But then she was made aware he had posted this picture of her on his WhatsApp profile.

“That means anyone who had his phone number in their address book could access it and see the picture.

“There were four screenshots of her naked breasts.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Mr Clark, who was living at Magpie Close, Thatcham, was arrested but answered “no comment” to all questions, the court heard.

His victim said in a statement: “It left me mortified and embarrassed. It was a personal picture and all his family members and friends will have seen it.”

The woman said she worried her friends will have seen it and added: “It has caused me much anxiety and distress.”

Ms McKay said: “Mr Clark denied the offence and so she had to give evidence at trial.”

She went on to request a restraining order preventing Mr Clark from contacting his victim or her partner.

Mr Clark denied disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress at Magpie Close on February 23 last year, but was convicted on March 3 this year and bailed while pre-sentence reports were prepared.

Andrew Storch, defending, described his client as a “well educated man” and added that his victim’s partner had been sending Mr Clark threatening messages.

As a result, the court heard, Mr Clark had moved temporarily to Angus Road, Blaingwry, Perthshire, in Scotland, but intended to return to Thatcham.

Mr Clark was charged under a section of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015, described by the Crown Prosecution Service as the ‘revenge porn legislation’ and Mr Storch said: “It’s quite recent legislation, therefore there are few sentencing guidelines.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 70 hours’ unpaid community work requirement.

In addition Mr Clark was ordered to pay £350 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £60.

Finally, a restraining order was made preventing him from contacting either his victim or her new partner.