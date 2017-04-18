Bayer's on the marks for annual 10k race

PLANS are under way for the 10th Newbury Bayer 10k race in May and any runners who will have competed in all 10 races will receive a special memento at the finishing line.

Last year more than 950 runners took part, raising £13,800 for local charities – and this year organisers are hoping to take the total raised since the start of the inaugural event to more than £100,000.

As well as the 10k run, there will be junior races of 900 metres and 1,500 metres, which will take place prior to the main event.

Once again a team of Newbury firefighters will be among those taking part. Wearing full kit, they will make their way around the course carrying a nine-metre rescue ladder.

They competed the race two years ago, finishing in one hour and 33 minutes.

Race director Becky Elsmere, of Newbury Athletics Club, said: “With the 10th anniversary celebrations in mind, we asked entrants to let us know if they had competed in all nine races so far and were intending to take part in their 10th.

“At the moment, a highly-select band of four people have confirmed this impressive achievement, which we are really thrilled with.

“We would like to hear if there are any more, so I ask them to please let us know when they enter as there will be a special presentation to them on the day.”

The event takes place on May 28 and those wishing to take part should go to www.bayer.co.uk where there is a link to the entry form.