Thatcham bank could become a bookies

A FORMER Thatcham bank could be converted into a bookmakers.

Coral has applied to convert half of the former HSBC bank in the Broadway into a betting shop.

The Thatcham branch of HSBC closed in June last year and has been divided into two separate units.

In its application, Coral said: “We believe that the proposal for a new Coral betting shop will have a positive impact on Thatcham as it will introduce a use which is proven to promote vitality and viability.”

Backing up the claim, Coral said that research it had commissioned had shown that betting shops attracted greater footfall than other shops and services.

The research also suggested that betting shops enhanced vitality and viability as a majority of customers, many from the local area, combined their visit with other shops.

Coral said that the betting shop would bring a vacant unit back into use and that it would spend in excess of £200,000 on its Thatcham shop.

It added that six new jobs – three full-time and three part-time – would be created.

Coral’s arrival would take the number of betting shops in the town to four after Stan James in the Broadway, Tom Carroll in High Street and Ladbrokes in Crown Mead.