Jail for man who bit pub doorman

A MAN who bit a town centre pub doorman and spat in a police officer’s face has been jailed.
Warren Holland had hoped that a suspended sentence imposed for previous similar offences would not be activated.
However, district judge Davinder Lachhar, presiding at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, told the 23-year-old, who lives at Boars Hole Cottages, Hermitage: “When the suspended sentence was imposed you would have been told it was your last chance.
“Now I’m being asked to give you another one. But last chance means just that. You’re going to prison.”
Elaine Kale, prosecuting, said the latest incidents happened in the early hours at the Snooty Fox pub in Bartholomew Street, Newbury.
A drunken Mr Holland had been asked to leave, but he attacked a doorman named Sam Edwards, sinking his teeth into his leg.
He then spat full in the face of a police officer who arrested him, the court heard.
Mr Holland admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer, both on April 8.
He further admitted that the offences placed him in breach of a six-week prison sentence imposed last December, but suspended for 12 months.
Mr Holland also has numerous previous convictions for offences including drink-driving, assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly in public.
Moses Tawo, defending, said his client had a personality disorder for which he was being medicated.
But he conceded that both the condition and the medication meant that Mr Holland should not drink alcohol.
Mr Tawo added: “He is unable to control his mood swings when he is under the influence of alcohol. That is his problem.”
The court was told that Mr Holland had been offered help by the relevant services, but had continued to drink and, consequently, to reoffend.
District judge Lachhar said: “These were nasty and serious offences – biting a person who was just doing his job and assaulting a police officer by spitting in his face.
“I don’t see why these people should have to put up with it.
“I have no alternative but to activate the suspended prison sentence imposed for the previous offences.”
District judge Lachhar also added two weeks to the sentence, meaning Mr Holland was jailed for a total of eight weeks.
He was also ordered to pay £50 each to Mr Edwards and to the police officer he assaulted.
thepublandlord
19/04/2017 - 10:10
We have bred a nation of disrespectful losers . They are unpleasant and have a complete sense of entitlement . We need much tougher penalties , and to give our Police the support they need and deserve . Of course the majority of our young people are decent people who do not fall into the above category.
quadnewbury
19/04/2017 - 10:10
As I have said many times before, our justice system is one huge joke.
rooter37
19/04/2017 - 07:07
8 weeks for what is is basically gbh??!!! What the hell is the point. I honestly don't know how the police on the streets continue in their job with the constant light or non existent punishments, then to see the same Scrotes back in town a month later. And they give people like Victoria beckham a medal? Seriously?!
spikey
19/04/2017 - 07:07
So four weeks in prison for this person then, should be 2 years in prison and banned from all pubs in west Berkshire and fined £1000. Again a joke and smack in the face of innocent people of west Berkshire.
