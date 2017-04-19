Call for neighbours to get together this summer



WEST Berkshire residents are being encouraged to get involved in a Big Lunch initiative in June.

The idea is being promoted by a local collective called the West Berkshire Big Lunch team, who share the view that neighbours should speak with one another more.

The project was launched nine years ago by the Eden Project educational charity and is the UK’s annual get-together for neighbours.

It is designed to be a day where neighbours and members of communities come together to share good food and good company.

Events can be big or small, inside or outside, casual or filled with organised games and activities.

A member of the West Berkshire Big Lunch team, Caroline Billington, said: “Apparently, the Big Lunch have previously sent out 168 packs to people in the area, so we’d like to hear from them about how it went.”



The big day will be held over the weekend of June 17 and 18.

Watch out for more updates in the Newbury Weekly News.